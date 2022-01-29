Hearings on two court cases involving the deaths of Tehachapi residents are on calendar for March, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
A readiness hearing has been set for March 4 and a jury trial for March 14 for Wendy Elizabeth Howard, a suspect in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts.
Howard is charged with first-degree murder. She was arrested by Tehachapi police on June 5, 2019. Bail was set at $500,000 and she posted a surety bond.
Juan Palos, arrested on Dec. 16 on multiple charges related to the death of Gilberto Sanchez on Dec. 6, has a pre-preliminary hearing set for March 9 and a preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Charges against Palos include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and elder abuse. He remains in a Kern County jail with no bail.
— Claudia Elliott
