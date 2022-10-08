Marianna Gutierrez was appointed to the position of city treasurer at the Oct. 3 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
The position became vacant with the resignation of Stacy Curry in August.
Gutierrez was the only applicant for the position, which comes with compensation of $75 per month, as set in 1972, according to the city’s municipal code.
She addressed the council following her appointment and said she was happy to return to her “city family.” Prior to beginning a career in real estate she worked for the city.
