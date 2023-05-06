Briefs - Nils Larson NASA.jpeg

 Courtesy of NASA

Nils Larson, head test pilot for NASA, will give a presentation about the X-59 and his career as a pilot as guest speaker at the May 16 luncheon of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said the event will begin at noon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Tickets, $20, are on sale at bit.ly/3HGVa6z. Online ticket sales will end May 12.