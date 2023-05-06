Nils Larson, head test pilot for NASA, will give a presentation about the X-59 and his career as a pilot as guest speaker at the May 16 luncheon of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said the event will begin at noon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Tickets, $20, are on sale at bit.ly/3HGVa6z. Online ticket sales will end May 12.
Larson is a research test pilot at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards. He is NASA’s lead pilot for the X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft. He also serves as senior adviser for NASA aeronautical flight research. In this role, he is a strategic adviser to program directors for agency mission directorates concerning aeronautics flight research planning, execution, aircraft airworthiness and risk management for future flight research projects.
The experimental X-59 aircraft will demonstrate the ability to fly faster than the speed of sound and reduce the loudness and intensity of the sonic boom typically associated with such speeds. In support of this effort, Larson has flown numerous supersonic research flights in California, Florida and Texas, preparing NASA for community overflights of the X-59 starting next year.
Prior to joining NASA in 2007, Larson was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. He has accumulated more than 7,000 hours of military and civilian flight experience in more than 100 fixed- and rotary-winged aircraft.
For more information, call the chamber at 822-4180.
