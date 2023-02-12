Tehachapi Mayor Michael Davies proclaimed February as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month during the Feb. 6 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
Benjamin Gutierrez, assistant program director of the Kern County Department of Human Services, provided the council with information about the program and also thanked members of the Kern County Fire Department who were present at the meeting for their help with the program.
A part of state law since 2006, the Safely Surrendered Baby Law responded to the increasing number of newborn infant deaths due to their abandonment in unsafe locations. The law's intent is to save lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or persons with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked. Fire stations in Kern County are among locations where newborn infants may be surrendered.
