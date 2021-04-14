Students in the 23rd Congressional District who are interested in attending one of the U.S. Service Academies can watch a set of videos on Rep. Kevin McCarthy's website for more information.
Go to https://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations to see videos on various aspects of Service Academy life and hear from liaison officers representing each academy.
Applications are due Oct. 20. People with questions can call Kati McKeown, Service Academy coordinator, in McCarthy's Bakersfield office at 327-3611.
