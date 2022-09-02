Kern County’s sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot has an identifying letter — it will be known as Measure K. And another informational meeting about Kern County’s sales tax measure will be held locally this week — at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Bear Valley Springs' Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road.

Measure K is called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure. It will be on the ballot only for voters living in unincorporated areas.