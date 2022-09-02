Kern County’s sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot has an identifying letter — it will be known as Measure K. And another informational meeting about Kern County’s sales tax measure will be held locally this week — at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Bear Valley Springs' Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road.
Measure K is called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure. It will be on the ballot only for voters living in unincorporated areas.
If approved by voters it will raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county from the current state minimum of 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — the same as the city of Bakersfield and many other areas of the county and state.
At a meeting in Golden Hills Aug. 11, officials said the measure would raise about $54 million annually and that an oversight body will ensure the money is spent in unincorporated Kern. It is intended to help the county maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention; recruiting/retaining firefighters/sheriff deputies; attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges and for general government use, according to the ballot measure language.
The county has planned additional informational meetings in various unincorporated areas including:
• Sept. 19, 6 p.m., Stallion Springs CSD Community Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.
