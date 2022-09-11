Another informational meeting about Measure K, Kern County’s sales tax measure, will be held locally next week — at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Stallion Springs CSD Community Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.

Measure K is called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure. It will be on the ballot only for voters living in unincorporated areas.