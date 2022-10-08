A “meet and greet” event for school board candidates has been set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Gail Purdy, one of the organizers.
She said all candidates are invited to attend, along with the public. The purpose of the event is to help acquaint candidates with issues related to Tehachapi Unified School District and for the public to be able to meet candidates, ask questions and encourage and support them, Purdy said.
The event will be held at 125 E. F St., in downtown Tehachapi (American Legion Post 221 building).
The local school district has seven trustee areas and areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 are up for election on Nov. 8. Active candidates are as follows: Area 2 - Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney; Area 4 - Dana Christensen and Deborah Du-Sorenson; Area 5 - W. Wayne Cooper, Nathanael Benton Harbison and Lisa Lopez; and Area 6 - Paul Kaminski and J. Jeff Schulstad.
Although their names will likely be on the ballot because they changed their mind about running after Kern County's Elections Office deadline, Erika Gunn dropped out of the Area 4 race.
Peter Franco and Lisa Lopez dropped out of the race in Area 5, and Angie Cortes dropped out in Area 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.