One full-length program and two shorter mini-pod episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement for the city of Tehachapi.
The full-length episode provides information about the upcoming Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The two mini-pods both provide updates about Tehachapi’s wineries, wine-tasting rooms and microbrewery businesses.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 28 — Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi shares information about upcoming events, entertainment and other things planned at each of Tehachapi’s wineries and wine-tasting rooms and happenings at local microbreweries.
• Season 3, Episode 29 — Kevin Davey and Dean Peterson from Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 stop in the TehachaPod studio to talk about the upcoming Memorial Day parade and ceremony set for Monday, May 30. They talk about the significance of Memorial Day and how it’s not just a three-day holiday. American Legion Post 221 invites the entire community to come out to F Street in Downtown Tehachapi to watch the parade that starts at 10 a.m. “We also talk about veteran services offered through their organization and a U.S. flag fundraiser they hold where the public can purchase American-made flags directly from them,” Budge said. “They are also hosting bingo night on the first Friday of every month at the American Legion Hall.” The hall is located at 125 E. F St., Tehachapi.
• Season 3, Episode 30 — Another winery, wine-tasting room and microbrewery report from Clare Scotti of Discover Tehachapi.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
