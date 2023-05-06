Briefs - Memorial Day 2022 Smirnoff.jpg

A wreath at Philip Marx Central Park during the 2022 Memorial Day event. This year’s parade and Memorial Day ceremony are set for May 29.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi’s traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29, sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.

The parade will begin at South Mill and West F streets at 10 a.m. and end at Philip Marx Central Park.