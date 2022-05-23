Patriotism is alive and well in Tehachapi. And perhaps no community event symbolizes the community’s respect for those who paid the greatest price for freedom than Memorial Day.
Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 has been busy planning this year’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony held in conjunction with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
As in past years, the ceremony will include reading the names of veterans who passed away during the year as well as the names of the Gold Star veterans of past wars.
Activities on Monday, May 30, will begin with the parade and conclude with the traditional ceremony at Philip Marx Central Park.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the old Kmart parking lot, then heads east on F Street to Mojave Street where it will turn south and end at the park, according to Key Budge, who has assisted in planning.
Lynn Eckert, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be the featured speaker. She is a member of Post 221 and its auxiliary.
The ceremony will also include presentation of colors, singing of the National Anthem and Taps, bagpipers and a bugler, Budge said. It will begin at the end of the parade, estimated to be at about 11 a.m.
Other area events
Among other area activities recognizing Memorial Day are:
• At 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, the Bear Valley Springs Association will honor veterans who gave their lives serving their country in a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Cub Lake and also recognize several BVS veterans who “have reported to their final duty station.”
• At 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, the Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day weekend ceremony. The public is invited to this patriotic event. Barry Zoeller, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at Tejon Ranch, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The ceremony will include a garrison flag provided by the Kern County Fire Department, color guard from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, music performances by the local high school band and the National Anthem sung by Eric Dyer, along with speeches and other tributes. Weather permitting, there will be a fly over by the Kern County Fire Department’s Huey helicopter which saw service as a medivac helicopter in Vietnam.
Family placement of a small individual U.S. flag on gravesites will take place the same day from from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Each family will receive one flag to place, and the flags can be picked up in front of the cemetery administrative building. The public is encouraged to assist with placing the remaining flags after the ceremony concludes at approximately 9:45 a.m.
The cemetery is located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
