Memorial Day festivities are returning to Tehachapi, starting with a parade followed by the traditional ceremony at Philip Marx Central Park.
The Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 will host the Monday, May 31 event. Each year, the American Legion organizes the annual Memorial Day Parade to honor military members and their family members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
The parade will kick off the day starting with a lineup at the old Kmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m., with the parade to begin at 10 a.m. The route will continue down Mojave Street and end at the park.
According to Kevin Davey, post commander, American Legion Post 221, the traditional ceremony will include a rifle team, bugler and a speaker, Korean War veteran Dave Rheinhart.
"I'm accepting parade entrants from anyone who is interested," Davey said.
Sponsoring the parade since its inception is the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
"We are always more than happy to support our veterans and honor our fallen soldiers. We are thrilled to get back to hosting the event in person," said Ashley Krempien, TVRPD recreation manager.
Following the ceremony and the reading of the names of local veterans who have died during the past year, a DJ will play favorite music and the Ladies Auxiliary will serve hot dogs and bottled water.
Davey encouraged the public to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
"This is specifically for those who have passed, and we are just there to pay our respect to them," Davey said.
Individuals interested in participating in the parade are asked to contact American Legion Post 221 at post221.org or on Facebook @TehachapiPost221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.