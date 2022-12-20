Michael Davies is Tehachapi’s new mayor, succeeding Phil Smith in the position after being elected by his peers during the Monday City Council meeting. Joan Pogon-Cord was elected mayor pro-tem, succeeding Davies. They were both elected unanimously and their terms providing leadership to the City Council are for two years.
Davies was first elected to the council in November 2018 to a two-year term in a seat left vacant by the death of Ed Grimes the previous May. He captured 64.85 percent of the vote in a contest for that seat with Pete Graff. He ran unopposed to represent District 3 in November 2020 and has two years remaining on his term. He served as mayor pro-tem for the last two years.
A Tehachapi resident since 1981, he has been active in the community through his involvement as an umpire and game official with Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. He also has been active with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tehachapi and is a volunteer sergeant with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Service Unit.
Davies thanked the council for supporting his election to the leadership position and also thanked his wife, Lynette Davies, who was present at the meeting with a number of other family members.
Pogon-Cord represents District 4 on the council. She was first elected to the council in November 2018 with 65.54 percent of the vote in a three-way contest with incumbent Dennis Wahlstrom and Clint Davies. She ran for another four-year term earlier this year without opposition.
As a teacher and coach at Tehachapi High School for more than 40 years, Pogon-Cord was instrumental in establishing girls sports at the school in the 1970s. Now retired, she remains active at the high school, volunteering her time to the athletic program and serving as a substitute teacher.
Smith, in handing over the gavel Monday night, wrapped up his fifth term as mayor. He has been a member of the council for 36 years and also ran unopposed for a new four-year term this year. In addition to his work on the council, he has volunteered hundreds of hours to help improve regional transportation. Since 1995 he has represented Tehachapi to the Kern Council of Government, the agency responsible for regional transportation planning. In 2018 the agency recognized Smith’s contributions by awarding him the Ronald E. Brummet Regional Award of Merit for Lifetime Achievement.
City Council member Susan Wiggins also ran unopposed for a new four-year term this year. Along with Pogon-Cord and Smith she was sworn in at Monday night’s meeting.
Scrivner resignation
Due to having accepted a seat to which she was recently elected on the Board of Trustees of the Kern Community College District, Christina Scrivner has resigned from the council.
The council voted 4-0 to appoint someone to fill her position after hearing a staff report from General Services Director Ashley Whitmore.
Holding an election to fill the position would cost the city upwards of $20,000, Whitmore said. The cost related to filling the vacancy by appointment will be about $250 for publication of a newspaper notice.
Scrivner represented the city’s District 2, so her successor must also live in that district. A map showing the districts is available online at bit.ly/3v48jjh.
Her term was set to expire in November 2024, so the appointment will be for the same term.
The city will advertise for applicants to replace Scrivner and an appointment is expected at the Feb. 1, 2023, council meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.