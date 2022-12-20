Michael Davies is Tehachapi’s new mayor, succeeding Phil Smith in the position after being elected by his peers during the Monday City Council meeting. Joan Pogon-Cord was elected mayor pro-tem, succeeding Davies. They were both elected unanimously and their terms providing leadership to the City Council are for two years.

Davies was first elected to the council in November 2018 to a two-year term in a seat left vacant by the death of Ed Grimes the previous May. He captured 64.85 percent of the vote in a contest for that seat with Pete Graff. He ran unopposed to represent District 3 in November 2020 and has two years remaining on his term. He served as mayor pro-tem for the last two years.