New home - Khov.jpg

Russell Heckman of K. Hovnanian Homes at the site of a model home under construction in the new Tehachapi Hills subdivision. According to the company’s website, it is now pre-selling homes starting from the “lower $500s.”

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The first of 55 new homes planned for the neighborhood near Warrior Park in the city of Tehachapi is under construction.

The home will be a model for builder K. Hovnanian’s Tehachapi Hills community. According to the company’s website, prices for homes ranging from 1,927 to 2,401 square feet will start in the “lower $500s.”