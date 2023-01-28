Briefs - Monroe Fall Graduation.jpg

Monroe High School held a ceremony on Dec. 14 for students who completed their high school graduation requirements in the fall 2022 semester. Nineteen students received diplomas.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Unified School District

Students who graduated from Monroe High School at the end of the fall 2022 semester were also recognized during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson called attention to the graduation during her monthly report at the school board meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you