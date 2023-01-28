Students who graduated from Monroe High School at the end of the fall 2022 semester were also recognized during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson called attention to the graduation during her monthly report at the school board meeting.
Graduates were Marcos Aguilar, Cielo Ann Benitez, Andrew Carlton Branch, Caroline Annette Champagne, Caleb Allen Crisler, David Evan Grable, Devin Allen Jacobsen, Nala Lynn Lane, Tara Sky Mackey and Caitlin Rose McDaniel.
Also, Maxwell Keith Motley, Matias David Orellana-Castro, Charles Joseph Seymour, Mykayla Rose Silva, Mark Lloyd Stoner, Alejandra Torres, Crystal Vera, Kaydence Willson and Madison Dayce Young.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.