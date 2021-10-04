A groundbreaking held Monday highlighted Tehachapi’s new 31,500-square-foot bowling alley and family entertainment center, for which construction is about to start in the Old Town area of the Tehachapi Valley.
Joint tenants and partners of Mountain Bowling are to include P-Dubs and the Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.
Project developer Kenny Harrison said: “My vision is to have a family-orientated entertainment complex for kids and adults."
In addition to 16 lanes of bowling, plans call for activities such as a game room, pool tables, shuffle board and pickleball court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.