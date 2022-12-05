With much anticipation and excitement, Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company received its 10-barrel microbrewing equipment. The brewery operation is inside the recently opened Mountain Bowling Alley.

Patrons and bowlers can observe the beer-making process firsthand as the brewery is located in a glass-enclosed central section of the bowling alley. Brewmaster Jim Atwood will work with several local brewers as they jointly create flavors unique to Tehachapi.