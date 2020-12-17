Mountain Dog Club, an all-woman owned business, has opened its doors to daycare, on-site boarding, training and grooming/baths for dogs.
Heather Skow, Lisa Porter and Lia Marques bring their love for animals to their Tehachapi-based canine business.
According to General Manager Kelsy Wenner, dogs receiving daycare and boarding services will also be provided training with an emphasis on keeping the dogs calm.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 388-4660 or email info@mountaindogclub.com. Information can also be found on their website at mountaindogclub.com or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.