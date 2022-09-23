Parade 75.08.22 SMIRNOFF (4).JPG

The Kern County Sheriff's Mounted Posse at the Tehachapi Mountain Festival parade.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

This year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival attracted about 11,800 visitors coming from areas as far north as Fresno and as far south as Irvine in addition to those coming from nearby communities in the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield.

According to an economic update from the city of Tehachapi, special events in the city are an important economic driver.

Recommended for you