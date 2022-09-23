This year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival attracted about 11,800 visitors coming from areas as far north as Fresno and as far south as Irvine in addition to those coming from nearby communities in the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield.
According to an economic update from the city of Tehachapi, special events in the city are an important economic driver.
“There is the benefit of these events, whether it is hotel stays for larger events or additional revenue for small and large businesses while people visit Tehachapi and downtown specifically,” according to Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe, who also oversees the city’s economic development program.
Costelloe said the city draws data from Placer.ai, a service that uses geofencing — location-based technology service — to provide information about visitation.
The data also showed attendance at other special events including the All American 4th of July Festival (4,000), 2021 Apple Festival (6,300) and Tehachapi Farmers Markets held this summer.
Costelloe said the Thursday markets downtown attracted a total of 9,600 visits, averaging 800 per week.
“Visitors often become customers of other local businesses, restaurants and purchase hotel rooms and fuel before leaving our community,” he said.
