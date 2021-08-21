Residents and visitors alike are already enjoying the Tehachapi Mountain Festival activities.
With a hometown parade, huge car show, artists and craftsman booths and several bands, the festivities lacked only the traditional carnival rides. This year those carnival rides and vendors will be in Tehachapi for Apple Festival weekend in October. But there is a kids zone for the youngsters.
Friday night featured the rough and tough sport of rodeo. Cowboys and woman rode to garner points for Saturday night's Rodeo Finals and the awarding of the “purse” or money for the top point earner to take home.
Saturday morning starts out with Tehachapi's classic hometown Mountain Festival style of parade. Trucks and motorcycles, bands and drill teams and costumed walkers march along with colorfully decorated homemade community floats.
Following the parade visitors can walk over to Central Park for the Arts and Crafts Fair and see dozens of skillful artists and crafters and their works, set up to tantalize the buyer. Food choices are more than plentiful and bands played music through the day.
Saturday night will see the PRCA Rodeo Finals.
Sunday morning will give way to one of Kern County's largest car shows, Thunder on the Mountain.
