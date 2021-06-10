After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival will return to downtown Aug. 20 through 22.
Before the pandemic, the Mountain Festival was held 56 years in a row. This will be the event's 57th, and it promises to provide quality family entertainment for the community and tourists alike.
"We are so over the pandemic, and we are looking forward to putting on the festival this year," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
The event, which draws 30,000 to 40,000 people each year, is the largest family festival within the community, according to the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, the organization that puts on the extravaganza.
It was voted Best Of numerous times for community events and family attractions, Perkins said.
The festival includes an arts and crafts show, food, live entertainment, a carnival, the Mountain Gallop 5K/10K, the Mountain Festival Parade, Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, PRCA Rodeo, VFW Dinner and Dance, Pancake Breakfast and much more.
There will be numerous vendors at the arts and crafts show. Attendees can find artwork such as paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass, textile arts, wood, jewelry, ceramics and more. There are also booths selling clothing, cutlery, hats, toys, candles, sunglasses, knives, fairy gardens and kitchen tools, just to name a few.
There is also a pet parade, bounce houses, and an obstacle course — that way all members of your family can partake.
"The Mountain Festival makes such an impact to our local economy, and we are happy to bring it back for the benefit of everyone," Perkins said.
So grab your blanket or lawn chair and spend the weekend making memories with family and friends in beautiful Tehachapi. This year’s event runs Aug. 20-22 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, 311 E. D St. Admission is free.
For more information on this event, head to tehachapimountainfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.