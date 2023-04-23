A presentation by a scientist who has studied California mountain lions for two decades has been set by the Bear Valley Spring Wildlife Coalition.
Reservations are recommended for the May 10 presentation by Winston Vickers, a wildlife veterinarian with the University of California Davis Wildlife Health Center.
The presentation has been planned for several months as the coalition continues its efforts to educate the community about a mountain lion study.
A proposed license agreement to allow researchers access to BVS lands was before the community services district board on Jan. 12. Following contentious discussion, the board voted 4-1 to table further consideration of the agreement and refer the matter to the district’s Administration Committee. The Administration Committee took no action at its meeting Feb. 15.
Vickers participated in the January CSD board meeting by telephone. He explained that having greater access to land on which mountain lions live will provide more data for the story.
Some residents expressed concern that the baiting researchers need to do to capture the wild animals for short periods of time to collect DNA samples and attach tracking collars might attract mountain lions to residential areas.
Others said they were concerned that more knowledge about local mountain lions may lead to restrictions on future projects, particularly if organizations, including the Sierra Club or Center for Biological Diversity, use data from the studies “as a weapon” in litigation.
Supporters of the CSD allowing the study on its lands included former CSD Director Greg Hahn, who said studying mountain lions “is crucial to engineering ways to coexist with them.”
Whether UC Davis will again propose using district lands for the study remains to be seen, but Carolyn Corporon, public information officer for the coalition, said the planned presentation will allow residents to be better informed.
New CDFW report
A new report from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows that Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield is among places in the state where infrastructure has been determined to create a barrier for the migration of wildlife, including mountain lions.
The report prioritizes which roadways, railways and other human-created infrastructure are the greatest barriers to wildlife movement, addressing where habitat connectivity projects are needed most. The report lists 62 obstacles statewide, with 12 of those recognized as top-priority barriers to remove.
The section of Highway 58 that is north of Bear Valley Springs is number 8 on a list of 12 top-priority connectivity projects identified by CDFW last year. Mountain lions and deer are the top species impacted by the barrier, according to the state agency.
Two planned CalTrans projects in the area — the Keene Pavement Project and the Highway 58 truck climbing lane project — will be designed with features to address the CDFW concerns.
Reservations
The event will be held at Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road, in Bear Valley Springs. To make a reservation and request a gate pass, if needed, send an email to: BVSWildlifeCoalition@gmail.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
