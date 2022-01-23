By all accounts, Aaron Abbott would have been shocked and overwhelmed by the community response to his death.
A lifelong friend described him as extremely shy and unassuming. Many people remember him from his 32 years of service at Tehachapi’s Save Mart — and for the pale yellow 1966 Mustang that could be seen in the parking lot there while he was working.
One of the people who met him at Save Mart was Red House BBQ owner Mano Lujan. Hearing that Abbott’s closest remaining relative, an elderly aunt, was challenged by the expense of funeral arrangements, Lujan stepped up to organize a fundraising barbecue in the Save Mart parking lot on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Abbott died on Dec. 13 at the age of 51. He will be buried next to his mother at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. His services could not be held sooner because the Kern County Coroner’s Office had not released his remains. Involvement of the coroner is typical when a person dies for unknown reasons.
While the official cause of death has not been made public, many believe that Abbott died of a broken heart. An only child whose father Cecil Abbott died in 2005, Abbott was very close to his mother. Dolores Abbott died on June 16, 2021, and friends say her son never recovered from her death.
“It crushed him,” one friend said.
A Tehachapi native
Aaron Leon Abbott was born Feb. 13, 1970, the son of Cecil and Dolores Abbott. The Abbott family moved to Tehachapi in 1965 and Cecil Abbott began working at the California Correctional Institution the next year, retiring in the early 1990s with 29 years of service.
The family attended Christian Life Assembly and enjoyed antiquing outings and caring for animals. Aaron Abbott was also a sports fan, closely following both professional baseball and NASCAR.
He attended local schools from preschool forward and was part of the Tehachapi High School Class of 1988, although he actually finished up his high school days at Monroe High School. According to a friend this was because he wanted to finish school more quickly.
Abbott also enjoyed car shows and Therese Luther of The Loop wrote about talking with him at the 11th Annual T-Town Rumble in October 2020.
“Aaron Abbott, the local face of Save Mart, was present with his 1966 Mustang Coupe, all original,” she wrote. “He mentioned that he received it as a graduation gift and has used the car as a daily commuter ever since.”
A friend said that Abbott actually had two Mustangs — the other one was blue — and that one was a gift from an old couple who he often helped with yard work.
Sadly, no one yet has been able to locate a photo of Abbott with his car — or any photos beyond two published in a school yearbook in 1988.
Survivors include his aunt, Jeannette Spencer, and some cousins who could not be reached for comment.
‘Quick with a compliment’
“Many of us knew Aaron from his many years of working at Save Mart or for being the guy with the cool ’66 Mustang,” Lujan said in a Facebook post. “Aaron was always quick with a compliment and a laugh.”
He said he can still remember one of his first encounters with Abbott. “I had gone with my daughter (she was an infant at the time) to Save Mart and Aaron was my checker. When I went to write a check, Aaron looked at my hands and said ‘Wow, you have some big strong-looking hands.’ I looked at him and laughed. When I handed him the check, I looked at his hands. He chuckled a bit and said ‘No one ever says that to me!’ We both laughed and from then on, Aaron and I always enjoyed a good chuckle whenever I came in.
“Many years have passed since that day and now my daughter is about to graduate high school.
"When I heard of his passing I was saddened, as were many.”
Hundreds of comments
As news of Abbott’s death spread, hundreds of people made comments on Facebook and also responded to the news of the financial plight of his remaining family by making contributions directly to the mortuary.
From those he grew up with to Save Mart customers over nearly three decades, the comments showed how much people cared about Abbott. Here are just a few examples:
“This breaks my heart. Such a bright light in our community.”
“Aaron you’ll be missed by us all. Fly high Aaron. You’ve touched our hearts. Let this be a lesson of love to all of us.”
“As a car guy myself, I met Aaron at our Thunder on the Mountain show and established a friendship with him that would find us greeting each other whenever I would be in Save Mart. He will be missed.”
“Aaron was a pleasant, helpful young man and I always enjoyed my brief conversations with him. His car was always so special to see.”
“My sweet friend. I'm gonna miss your sweet smile.”
The fundraiser
Hundreds of people responded to Lujan’s invitation to raise funds to honor Abbott. A line of 150 or more snaked its way around cars in the parking lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. when the food was gone with a hundred people still waiting. Even so, many of those people left donations. Live music was provided by the band Big Game Ticket.
“We’re doing this for Aaron,” one of the band members called out. The applause from the crowd showed there was more interest in the community effort to honor Abbott than the $10 tri-tip sandwiches. People waited patiently and more than $9,300 was raised at the event. Lujan said it will go to Tehachapi’s Wood Family Funeral Service, the liaison to Abbott’s aunt.
“I was told that all of Aarons’s funeral expenses have been met and that anyone wanting to donate anything else should do so to a local animal nonprofit in Aaron Abbott's name,” Lujan said in a follow-up post on Facebook. “He was a huge animal lover.”
Red House BBQ donated the labor, meat, bread, sauces and containers, Lujan said, and Save Mart donated bottled water and potato chips and was able to get a discount on the meat purchase. Staff from Red House, Save Mart, and a volunteer — Tina Rubidoux Larson — helped serve food. Lujan himself hand-cut the meat for more than 400 sandwiches, leaving blisters on his palm.
“The old saying that ‘nice guys finish last’ was proven wrong that day,” he said in his follow-up message on Facebook. “Aaron was/is a nice guy and loved by many. That was proven Sunday.
“Move over George Bailey, Aaron is the richest guy in town!”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
