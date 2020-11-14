With additional election results tabulated, Tyler Napier has pulled into the lead and Tracy Kelly continued to hang onto his lead in their respective seats in the race for the Tehachapi Unified School District board as of Friday.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 1, Seat A, Napier leads with a vote of 1,655 (43.26 percent), followed by Paul Kaminski with a vote of 1,438 (37.58 percent), and Leonard Evansic with a vote of 733 (19.16 percent) with 11 out of 11 precincts reporting.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 3, Seat F, Kelly leads with a vote of 3,190 (58.02 percent) followed by Dean Markham with a vote of 2,308 (41.98 percent) with 14 out of 14 precincts reporting.
Kern County Elections has plowed through another big batch of outstanding ballots and had fewer than 50,000 ballots remaining to be counted as of Friday, according to updates provided on the California Secretary of State's website.
That outstanding count includes about 21,000 mail-in ballots and 27,000 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
Kern County's updates to vote counts in individual races can be found at kernvote.com.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.
