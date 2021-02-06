Each year on Feb. 18, Americans across the country celebrate the health benefits of drinking wine in an unofficial holiday. National Drink Wine Day is the perfect day to uncork your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy it with your dinner.
This year, why not make a special toast to your friends and family members for enduring 2020 and to making 2021 a much better year?
Since wine has played an important role in human history for thousands of years, drinking this beverage has also been shown to benefit all kinds of health ailments if consumed in moderation.
Wine making can be traced back more than 9,000 years by archaeologists to about 7000 BC in China. This is when the Chinese began making an alcoholic beverage from wild mountain grapes. However, scientists believe wine making and consumption goes back even further than that.
Local vineyards and wineries will also celebrate National Drink Wine Day.
Mike Chan, owner of Tehachapi Winery, is the only winery in Tehachapi that ferments its own wine.
Located at 22136 Bailey Road, Tehachapi Winery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for tasting Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Chan will offer a 15 percent discount on his wine on Feb. 18, and will feature live music the following weekend. His stock features nine different reds. Pizza and charcuterie food boxes are also available.
For more information, call (808) 428-1178.
Ilda Vaja, owner of Rancho de los Viajeros Vineyards, will feature a cabernet for a 10 percent discount.
"My specialty is my Malbec," Vaja said.
The vineyard is normally open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
"But if you stop by on that Thursday, you can pick up a bottle for that special day," Vaja said. "Make sure you call before you come."
Rancho de los Viajeros Vineyards can be reached by calling 822-7735.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle owners Mike Van Atta and Beth Hamilton will celebrate National Drink Wine Day the weekend before in coordination with their Valentine's Day celebration.
The vineyard will feature live music by fiddle player Tom Carlson on Saturday, Feb. 13.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, Chef Steve will prepare 12-14 ounce Luigi's New York steaks with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables. Izzy and the Fins (a jazz duo) will perform while you dine. Cost is $80 per couple (wine is extra). The winery will be closed for this private event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and reservations are required. The winery will reopen at 2 p.m. for regular business, with Jim Cinney performing music.
"That weekend, we will feature a reserve estate wine that will be the first bottle to say Tehachapi Mountains American Viticultural Area accreditation," Hamilton said.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company is located at 26877 Cummings Valley Road. For more information, call 822-9233.
Jim and Sally Arnold, owners of Triassic Vineyards, will offer a 10 percent discount on any glass of wine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.
"Come learn about the Tehachapi Mountain Viticultural Area accreditation," Arnold said, adding that Tehachapi features five wine tasting rooms.
Said Arnold, "Come up and see us."
Located at 24267 Cummings Valley Road, Triassic Vineyards can be reached by calling 822-5341.
So pop open a bottle of your favorite red, white or rose and enjoy a long-standing tradition of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.