When Frank and Joan Randall purchased the Loop Ranch from the Broome family, they bought into a history of preservation and stewardship led by the Broomes' longtime cattle ranch manager Dal Bunn, his family, and the ranch’s working cowboys. Collectively for many decades they managed to keep the land protected and flourishing as a sustainable yet all-natural cattle ranch operation.
The safe management of the former Loop Ranch, now the Frank and Joan Randall Tehachapi Preserve, is now protected in perpetuity by a working relationship with the Nature Conservancy. It is a California-based conservation group with a mission of keeping gifted lands as natural habitats protected from civilized development. Thousands of acres of land in California are under their stewardship. One of their goals is to allow native plants and indigenous animals to continue flourishing in their native environments.
