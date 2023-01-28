Briefs - covid map for Feb 1.jpg

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

When it comes to the national COVID-19 transmission map, green is good. And not only Kern County but nearly all of California dropped to a low ranking for COVID-19 transmission last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In California, only Imperial and San Diego counties ranked medium and no counties ranked high.

The CDC uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.