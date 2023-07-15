Mojave courthouse.jpg

The courthouse at Mojave has been on a list for replacement since before 2010. The state may build new $78.7 million replacement courthouse somewhere in the Tehachapi or Mojave area if a new proposal is approved.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The latest draft of a five-year infrastructure plan — including a proposal to build a new $78.7 million East Kern County Courthouse somewhere in the “Tehachapi or Mojave areas” — will be considered by the Judicial Council of California at its meeting in San Francisco on Friday, July 21.

Currently, Kern County Superior Court operates courthouses in both Ridgecrest and Mojave. As recently as 2021, facilities in both communities were slated for replacement. A new Ridgecrest courthouse with two courtrooms was estimated to cost $42.2 million in June 2021, and a new Mojave courthouse with three courtrooms was proposed to cost $56.8 million.