Anita Pyle has been named new administrative services director for the Bear Valley Community Services District, replacing Hamed Jones, who left the position earlier this year to become the city of Tehachapi’s finance director. She will begin her new job on May 23.
Pyle holds an MBA, LEED, and Lean Six Sigma credentials, bringing more than 28 years of experience in the public sector to the district.
During her career, she has served as director of administrative services for a harbor district and as supervising management analyst and grants administrator for the city of San Diego. She has experience in finance, accounting, human resources, information technology, budget preparation and the administration of an $18 million annual Community Development Block Grant.
Although Pyle grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University, she has been a California resident for more than 30 years. She enjoys sewing, gardening, hiking and spending time with her husband and daughter in her spare time.
Under the direction of General Manager Bill Malinen, Pyle will oversee finance, customer service, risk management and information technology functions for the district.
