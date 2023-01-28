Coursework for five new arts classes at Tehachapi High School was approved by the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Andrea Paxton, chief administrator of instructional services, provided information about the courses to the school board.
All the new courses were proposed by the school’s Visual and Performing Arts Department, Paxton said. Two are advanced placement courses designed as introductory college-level courses. Depending upon student interest, the courses may be offered next year.
The new courses approved by the board are AP Drawing, AP 3-D Art and Design, Ceramics 2, Beginning Guitar and Music Appreciation.
