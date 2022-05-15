With its natural beauty, open space and regular sightings of wildlife, many residents of Bear Valley Springs think of their community as paradise.
But another “Paradise” comes to mind as some residents consider the fact that the gated mountain community has only one approved and viable entrance and exit. Limited access and egress are among the factors that made the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County so deadly. Several towns, including the community of Paradise, were leveled and at least 85 civilian fatalities were attributed to the fire.
“We are Paradise,” resident Greg Matheson said May 12, following approval of a Wildfire Response Plan by the BVS Community Services District board.
Matheson and other volunteers on the district’s Disaster Preparedness Advisory Council have worked for months to develop the plan, at the behest of the CSD board. And although the plan includes a recommendation to try to develop at least two other ways to leave the valley, a focus is on making sure people understand it could be difficult to evacuate the community and identifying refuge points within Bear Valley that can offer a safe haven.
“I don’t want people to be afraid,” Matheson said, noting that work done by the advisory council is intended to give residents the information they need to be prepared.
The new plan provides the community with clear direction as to the importance of individual and community preparedness, communications, early warning and evacuation. It also recognizes existing limitations, recommends some improvements and provides a roadmap for residents and the district to use and adapt in the future.
Following a unanimous vote of approval by the board, President Greg Hahn commended Matheson and members of the advisory council for their work. He also encouraged residents to watch the Netflix documentary “Fire in Paradise.” The film uses actual footage from the disaster to illustrate how difficult it is for people to try to leave an area during a wildfire at the same time emergency responders are trying to use the same roadway.
“It's utterly terrifying,” Hahn said. “But it also gets you thinking about, you know, what would we do in a situation like this? And I think this (plan) helps to answer a lot of those questions.”
The plan
The new plan focuses on wildfire, but would also be used in the event of any natural or man-made disaster — including a significant earthquake.
“Rural living requires every resident to take on a high level of personal responsibility for their own safety and well-being,” the plan states. “Being educated and prepared helps to ensure all residents can minimize the impact of both manmade and natural disasters.”
The plan builds on documents previously developed and available on the CSD website — including pre-disaster preparedness, CalFire evacuation guidelines and a checklist for large animal emergency evacuation. But it also emphasizes the importance of shelter-in-place as a strategy and identifies “safe and relatively safe refuge points” where residents can gather if it's necessary for them to leave their homes.
BVS is more than 41 square miles in area, has more than 100 miles of asphalt roads and a population greater than 5,000. The geography varies, not just in elevation but also in vegetation — from treeless grasslands to tree-covered mountains.
“Given the geographic diversity of BVS, it may be unnecessary and ill-advised to attempt an immediate evacuation of all residents to outside the valley,” the plan states.
Kern County Fire Department is responsible for determining if an evacuation is needed, and the Bear Valley Police Department is responsible for implementing the process.
The plan identifies refuge points throughout the community. Such points are considered places that will not burn — meaning they are free of flammable material such as tall dried grass, trees and shrubs.
“Issues such as wind-driven embers and radiated heat can be mitigated by the presence of non-flammable structures like a concrete wall or as a last resort, seeking protection inside a vehicle,” the plan states. “Sheltering in a vehicle during a fire is dangerous and frightening, but it’s still safer than being outside. Park your car away from flammable materials, get low to the floor and cover up any exposed skin.”
Among refuge points identified by the plan are clubhouse parking lots on Lower Valley Road near Rolling Oak Drive, the Mulligan Room, golf pro shop and Bear Valley Springs Association administration office, the golf driving range and Cub Lake area, the radio-controlled (Ron Samuels) model field, transfer station and CSD offices, Four Island Lake parking and picnic areas, BVS Market and Whiting Center and the equestrian center.
Collectively, these points have space for more than 1,000 vehicles and some can also accommodate large animal (trailer) parking.
The plan notes that in previous emergency situations the Ken Beaubien Athletic Field was designated as a command post and emergency response personnel staging area and so may not be available as a refuge point.
Residents are advised to think ahead to consider how they might access one or more of the refuge points in case of an emergency.
Notification
BVS uses the CodeRED emergency notification system. Residents can sign up for notifications online at bit.ly/3FIRfUo. The plan also refers residents to other ways they can get information during a wildfire or other disaster situation. And in the event of an emergency, the district would use social media and in-person door-to-door communication.
However, the plan notes that a power failure or loss of any or all sources of digital and hard-wire media data sources would leave large portions of BVS unaware of the existence of a disaster event. Cell towers could become inoperative due to loss of power or physical damage. Many residents no longer have hard-wired telephones and mobile phone coverage is not available in all areas.
Because of these and other factors, the council has recommended the purchase and installation of a siren-based disaster notification system. At least seven civil defense sirens would be placed at locations with existing backup power and data access. The sirens would help notify residents of a real or potential disaster and provide information to help mitigate the impact on life and property.
What’s next?
A “Quick Guide” was prepared for residents as part of the plan. It includes pre-disaster preparations, the notification process, resident relocation or evacuation and post-disaster actions.
General Manager Bill Malinen said the district will get to work right away implementing the plan and recommendations. And Matheson said the advisory council will work on outreach and education to inform residents.
In addition to the acquisition and installation of sirens, recommendations include:
• Assigning staff and resources to work with providers of cellular and hard-wired communication systems to ensure systems are available in the event of an environmental emergency.
• Creating a redundant system to receive and provide disaster information such as portable SIMPLEX message radio receivers and organizing existing amateur radio operators to distribute notifications.
• Purchase and installation of signage at intersections of all BVS streets without an alternative exit (such as “not a through street,” “dead end” or “no exit.”)
• Performing necessary infrastructure changes to increase the number of refuge points.
• Creating alternate egress routes on the west end of the valley including for the west end of Deertrail Drive and for the southwest corner of the valley.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
