Adventist Health

Peggy Mendiburu, CEO of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, wants to hear from district residents.

 Courtesy of Peggy Mendiburu

Peggy Mendiburu is the new chief executive officer at Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District — and she wants to hear from residents as the district continues to chart a course into the future.

The new CEO is in a unique position. She previously worked for the district as an executive assistant when it operated the old Tehachapi Valley Hospital on E Street. Then she worked in the same role for Adventist Health, which leases the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital in Capital Hills.