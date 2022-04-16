Lt. Maria Pagano is the new commander assigned to the Mojave area of the California Highway Patrol.
According to the CHP, she brings 22 years of law enforcement experience to the area and previously worked there as a sergeant.
A longtime resident of Kern County with deep roots in the community, she began her career as an Explorer for the Bakersfield Police Department.
“As a Kern County resident for the past 39 years, I am humbled and honored to represent the California Highway Patrol and be the leader of the men and women, including both the uniformed and professional staff assigned to the Mojave Area,” she said. “I look forward to working with my allied partners and building on the strong community relationships, with the goal of public safety and service.”
Pagano began her career with the CHP as an officer assigned to the Altadena area before transferring to the Bakersfield area. She has worked the majority of her career in Kern County. Her assignments have included the CHP Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility and the Buttonwillow area. She was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and assigned to the Mojave area, later transferring to the area.
She led the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, before promoting to lieutenant in 2020. She served as an Administrative and Field Operations lieutenant in Bakersfield before recently transferring to the Central Los Angeles Area.
