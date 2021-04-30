Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley recently appointed Josh Pierce to serve as the community integration director for both Tehachapi and Bakersfield.
Previously, Pierce served as the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley manager of training and development for education.
“I’m excited to continue to serve with the amazing team in Tehachapi and now serve Bakersfield as we work to continue to build relationships with the community to promote a healthier future for Kern County,” Pierce said.
As the community integration director, Pierce said he will improve the community's well-being by looking at the healthcare perspective. He will assess the needs of the community and bring healthcare programs to the hospitals and clinics.
Although some of the needs are identical in both Tehachapi and Bakersfield, others are unique to the mountain region. For instance, Bakersfield has more cancer patients than Tehachapi. However, Tehachapi cancer patients need to have the same level of care made available to them.
"We want to bring our resources together to make a comprehensive program," Pierce said.
Based on needs assessments, Tehachapi patients are experiencing cardiovascular illnesses, diabetic problems and respiratory concerns. Mental health concerns also need to be addressed, said Pierce.
Pierce’s background includes 17-plus years of healthcare experience, including community outreach for other healthcare companies, including Dignity Health, where he was responsible for building partnerships to support the needs of the community.
“In his new role, Josh Pierce will work to implement a comprehensive community health strategy and program that supports Adventist Health’s strategy, vision, values and goals,” said David Butler, president of Adventist Health Delano and Tehachapi Valley.
The community integration initiative is part of a new investment by Adventist Health across its service areas to improve individual well-being by investing in healthier communities by aligning them.
"Our goal is to bring new programs to the community based upon our health needs assessments," Pierce said.
