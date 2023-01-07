Healthcare district board.jpg

Members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District at a special meeting on Jan. 3. From left are Duane Moats, Mike Nixon, Lydia Chaney, William Steele and Carl Gehricke.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has a new member. Lydia Chaney joined the board after being elected to fill a seat formerly held by Christine Sherrill. Sherrill did not run for reelection. Chaney and incumbent William Steele are serving new four-year terms as they were the only individuals to file for the two seats. They took their oaths of office in December.

At a special meeting on Jan. 3, the board elected officers. Mike Nixon, Steele and Duane Moats were reelected to the positions of president, vice president and treasurer, respectively. Chaney was elected to the position of secretary. Carl Gehricke is the fifth member of the board.