The Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has a new member. Lydia Chaney joined the board after being elected to fill a seat formerly held by Christine Sherrill. Sherrill did not run for reelection. Chaney and incumbent William Steele are serving new four-year terms as they were the only individuals to file for the two seats. They took their oaths of office in December.
At a special meeting on Jan. 3, the board elected officers. Mike Nixon, Steele and Duane Moats were reelected to the positions of president, vice president and treasurer, respectively. Chaney was elected to the position of secretary. Carl Gehricke is the fifth member of the board.
Also at the Jan. 3 meeting, the board approved a consulting agreement with Caroline Wasielewski, who served as the chief executive officer until late November. Wasielewski has agreed to assist Business Manager Lisa Hughes as needed until a new CEO is hired.
The board interviewed candidates for the position during a closed session held at the end of the Jan. 3 meeting. As of Friday evening, Jan. 6, the board had not reported any action from that closed session.
Three board Committee Meetings are held each month, at the district office, 116 W. E St. The Community Outreach Committee meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon. The Finance Committee meets at 12:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. And the Strategic Planning Committee meets at 12:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. All meetings are open to the public.
The committees review related matters and make a recommendation to the board. The board’s next regular meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It will be held at the district office, 116 W. E St. The agenda will be available online at tvhd.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
