Members of the Tehachapi Unified School District’s new Facilities Advisory Committee met for the first time on March 30. Nearly all of the members appointed by the district’s Board of Trustees on March 14 were present, in addition to a student who is expected to be nominated for an appointment at the board’s next meeting on April 11.
Hojat Entezari, the district’s chief administrator of business services, organized the first meeting with assistance from district staffers Carrie Austin, secretary, and Kirk Gilbert, director of maintenance and operations.
Members elected Corey Costelloe to be one of three people representing the community at large, to serve as its chairperson. Pamela Mangelsdorf was elected vice chair and Ami Shugart will be secretary.
Costelloe, president of the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Club and assistant city manager for the city of Tehachapi, called the school board’s attention to problems with facilities, including Coy Burnett Stadium, at a meeting in September 2022.
At that meeting, he shared information about the club’s fundraising reports and recent accomplishments — and asked the district to do a better job of maintaining its sports facilities and move forward with planning for new facilities he said were promised to the community when a bond issue was passed to build the current Tehachapi High School.
The school, funded in part by a 1999 bond measure, opened in 2003 but includes only practice fields. Football games, as Costelloe pointed out, continue to be played at Coy Burnett Stadium next to former high school campuses about a mile north of the present THS campus. The stadium was built in 1958. Baseball games are still played on a former high school campus at Snyder and Anita avenues.
At last September’s school board meeting, Costelloe shared photos of deteriorating concrete at the stadium. He noted the facility is also used by Jacobsen Middle School students.
He called on the school district’s Board of Trustees to revive planning for new facilities.
“I realize there is no magic pot of money to make things happen,” Costelloe said. He proposed that the district begin by establishing a standing facilities committee.
Facing more criticism about facilities from community members at its November 2022 meeting, the school board began to move toward the formation of the FAC, which it officially created in December.
Trustee Tyler Napier continued to push for the formation of the FAC during those meetings, but frequently said that his concern is not only for athletic facilities.
“My intent is (all) facilities,” Napier said at the October school board meeting. “It’s anything from sidewalks to bathrooms to libraries — everything. It’s a global conversation, not just athletics.
“It’s not just about sports,” he continued. “It’s the big picture. Because it comes down to a teacher walking into their facilities, having a sense of pride that they have nice facilities and the lighting works. And air-conditioning works, and hallways are clean for the kids. And it's not just one school, it’s everywhere. It’s all of our school facilities.”
According to Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, the FAC will provide an opportunity for parents, community members, teachers, support staff and students to provide input and recommendations to the district and to the governing board regarding capital improvements needed for the district, as well as long-term facility planning.
SUMMER PROJECTS
Entezari provided FAC members with an overview of school facilities, as well as general information about summer projects planned at the various schools:
• Cummings Valley Elementary: septic system repair;
• Golden Hills Elementary: electrical and HVAC upgrades, floor covering (carpeting) in various classrooms, exterior trim painting and paving;
• Tompkins Elementary: asbestos abatement and flooring replacement in kitchen, exterior paint and roofing;
• Jacobsen Middle School: electrical and HVAC upgrades, interior painting, paving, plumbing and partitions in restrooms, roofing the cafeteria, band room and kitchen, repair to wall systems in student restrooms and landscaping;
• Tehachapi High School: exterior painting, plumbing and repair in restrooms and paving;
• Tehachapi Education Center (building used for Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy and partly leased to Cerro Coso College): classroom painting and roofing; and,
• Wells Education Center (used in part for district offices): exterior painting.
Improvements to athletic facilities, including the football stadium and tennis courts at THS, are also planned this summer, Entezari said.
He shared information about longer-term plans at each of the school’s facilities and noted that, in part because of winter weather, the time available to do work at the schools is a fairly short season.
MEMBERS AND MEETINGS
Subject to approval by the school board, the new FAC will continue through the next school year with meetings in April and May, followed by a break for summer before operations resume in September 2023 through May 2024. Agendas for meetings, which are open to the public, will be published on the district’s website.
Members appointed on March 14 are:
• Jeff Stock to represent Cummings Valley Elementary, Brian Reel to represent Golden Hills Elementary, David Watkins to represent Tompkins Elementary, Curtis Nelson to represent Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, Pamela Mangelsdorf to represent Jacobsen Middle School and Ami Shugart to represent Tehachapi High School;
• Raymond Schmidt to represent Classified School Employee Association #466, Deborah Haeberle to represent the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and Bonny Porter to represent the district’s confidential and management staff; and,
• Costelloe, Guy Dees and Corey Torres to represent the wider community.
All members were present at the March 30 meeting except for Dees, Napier and Porter.
MORE INFORMATION
More information about the FAC is online at bit.ly/3KnE7Ir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.