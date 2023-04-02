Members of the Tehachapi Unified School District’s new Facilities Advisory Committee met for the first time on March 30. Nearly all of the members appointed by the district’s Board of Trustees on March 14 were present, in addition to a student who is expected to be nominated for an appointment at the board’s next meeting on April 11.

Hojat Entezari, the district’s chief administrator of business services, organized the first meeting with assistance from district staffers Carrie Austin, secretary, and Kirk Gilbert, director of maintenance and operations.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.