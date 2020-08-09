In Tehachapi, mouths are watering in anticipation of the opening of a new eatery, Prime Bar & Grill. Located at 480 E. Steuber Road, the restaurant will feature Indian and American cuisine.
According to manager Kaylee Torres, the restaurant will feature a full bar and is slated to open within the next two or three weeks.
Owner Bob Dhami decided to open the restaurant as he also owns The Barn gas station in front of the new eatery.
"With the nearing of the long-awaited opening of our restaurant, Prime Bar & Grill, we welcome all residents of Tehachapi to come join us at our opening coming soon. Although the opening will not be as grand as to be expected due to the health concerns with COVID-19, we have done our very best to make this as safe as possible for our customers," said Dhami.
Torres said that since the restaurant is located at a truck stop, she feels it will be extremely busy. For this reason, she is hoping to hire more servers, hosts and dishwashers in addition to the ones she has already hired.
Until Gov. Gavin Newsom releases the roll back and allows diners to eat indoors again, Prime Bar & Grill will serve its customers outdoors.
"We want to bring good food to everyone, and it's awesome," Torres said of the authentic Indian dishes as well as steaks, fish and chips and burgers.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Said Dhami, "Prime Bar & Grill is an Indian cuisine that brings a new taste of food to Tehachapi. It was inspired by our passion for culture as it brings a vast menu of culinary delights utilizing the freshest ingredients to bring homemade dishes straight to your table. We are very excited to be opening and hope all residents of Tehachapi can join us in celebrating the opening in a couple weeks. We will be announcing the exact date very soon!"
