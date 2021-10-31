Saturday afternoon the first fall tour bus arrived with visitors to the newly constructed Loop Overlook platform located on Woodford Tehachapi Road.
Spearheaded by Friends of the Tehachapi Depot and with cooperation from the county of Kern, a new and safer viewing area was completed this summer. Hundreds of annual visitors can now stand safely, watching trains curve around the engineering marvel known as the Tehachapi Loop.
The Friends of the Tehachapi Depot actively solicits tour bus companies to visit the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, followed by a guided tour of the Loop, and the city of Tehachapi.
