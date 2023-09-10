Salvador Morales has joined the staff of the city of Tehachapi as a planner.
Morales grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and received a bachelor’s degree in sustainable environmental design from the University of California, Davis, in June 2021.
He worked in progressively responsible roles for the Lamoille County Planning Commission in Morrisville, Vt., from July 2021 until accepting his position with the city.
