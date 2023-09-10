Salvador Morales and Jay Schlosser

Salvador Morales, left, recently joined the city of Tehachapi's planning staff. With him is Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Salvador Morales has joined the staff of the city of Tehachapi as a planner. 

Morales grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and received a bachelor’s degree in sustainable environmental design from the University of California, Davis, in June 2021.

