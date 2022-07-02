New principals have been hired at both Cummings Valley and Tompkins elementary schools, according to personnel reports presented at the June 28 school board meeting.
Taylor Marquesen, who has been vice principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School, will become principal there. And Clair Rhea, who served as vice principal at Golden Hills Elementary School, will become principal at Tompkins Elementary School.
At the June 14 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District, the personnel report showed Principal Traci Minjares of Cummings Valley retiring. And the May 10 personnel report showed that Tompkins Principal Rebecca Castellano has resigned.
