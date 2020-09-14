A new state grant now allows for local seniors over age 65 to have groceries delivered once a month, regardless of income.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern is offering a 70-pound box of groceries through its food program to seniors in Tehachapi, Mojave, California City, Rosamond and Boron.
According to Linda Kirkland, economic empowerment case manager for CAPK, funding for the program will continue at least through Dec. 31.
"Once an application is submitted, we will deliver a box to your door once a month," said Kirkland.
Each box contains a variety of canned foods. In additions, seniors can request personal care items and cleaning supplies to help combat COVID-19.
Said Kirkland, "Sometimes, we have fresh vegetables, so we will give those to the families as well."
Applications are available at the East Kern Family Resource Center, located at 16804 Highway 14, Suite C, in Mojave, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
Applications will also be made available at the Tehachapi Senior Center located at 500 E. F St.
For seniors who are unable to leave the home, Kirkland, who lives in Tehachapi, said she is willing to deliver applications if possible by calling 824-4118.
No documents are needed to apply other than proof of age. Identification is periodically required upon delivery to ensure the boxes are going to the right address.
According to Lewis Brown, president of the Tehachapi Senior Center, local seniors can also sign up for the Meals on Wheels program.
"The Meals on Wheels program has been going for years, and we never stopped it," said Brown.
Located at 500 E. F St., the center serves sack lunches Monday through Friday beginning at noon. Seniors are required to call 822-6255 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. the day prior to reserve a lunch for the following day.
Membership at the center is not required to be eligible for the Senior Nutrition Program; however, registration is required through Kern County Aging and Adult Services.
Lunches are a $3 suggested donation for those over the age of 60 and $6 for individuals under 60. They are served at the doorway of the Senior Center, and individuals are required to practice social distancing when they pick up their meal.
