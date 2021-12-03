Construction of Tehachapi’s new skate park is underway.
Parts for the new all-steel park began arriving on Dec. 2, with the crew from American Ramp Company of Joplin, Mo., getting to work right away.
The long-awaited replacement for the former wooden Ollie Mountain Skatepark on West D Street adjacent to West Park is a project of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
District Manager Corey Torres said he expects the installation will take approximately three to four weeks. Until then, he said, the sports park gates will be closed and the area will be closed to the public.
When construction of the sports park is complete, the district will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Ollie Mountain Sports Park for the community to attend, Torres added. The date has not yet been set.
The contract for American Ramp Company is for $446,857. The project is funded in part by a state grant in the amount of $376,482 with the remainder (about $70,375) coming from district funds. Interim financing was obtained from Capital One Public Funding and will be repaid when grant funds are received following completion.
Non-competitive grant funds from California's Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Proposition 68) Per Capita Program are helping build the facility, along with the city of Tehachapi's share of eligible grant funds, Torres said in August, just after the bid was awarded. The park district also thanked the city and the skatepark committee for their efforts and for helping secure donations and sponsorships. Those will help with features such as benches, fencing, a drinking fountain, shade and an entrance sign.
The steel structure will have a polyurethane protective coating to make it less slick and heat resistant, Ashley Krempien, TVRPD recreation manager, said earlier this year.
Torres, Krempien and Operations Manager Bill Fisher were among district staff present Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, to watch as the first of three truckloads of parts were unloaded and staged on the slab next to the Aspen Builders, Inc., Activity Center. By Friday afternoon parts of the new facility were starting to take shape.
The previous skate park was built in the early 2000s of wood. Despite valiant efforts by the district and volunteers, it had to be taken down in 2020 for safety reasons.
Donations and sponsorships are still welcome. For more information call 661-822-3228 or go to tvrpd.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
