New school administrators

Two new administrators were introduced at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District. They are Kimberley Lewis, left, and Tae Mauk.

 

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Two new school administrators were introduced at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

Kimberley Lewis previously worked for Kern High School District and will be vice principal at Tehachapi High School.

