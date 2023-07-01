Two new school administrators were introduced at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
Kimberley Lewis previously worked for Kern High School District and will be vice principal at Tehachapi High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two new school administrators were introduced at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
Kimberley Lewis previously worked for Kern High School District and will be vice principal at Tehachapi High School.
Tae Mauk joins the district as director of special education. He previously was with Palmdale School District.
The two were introduced by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. They had a chance to meet board members, other staff and community members during a brief recess in the board meeting.
Mauk is the second new staffer to head up the district’s special education department in as many years.
A June 13 school board meeting report indicated that former Director Solomon DeFrancis resigned effective June 16. He started with the district at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The school board heard a report about enrollment in summer programs offered by the district at the June 27 meeting.
Larson-Everson said 541 students are enrolled in summer programs, with 197 high school students enrolled in credit recovery classes. Another 24 secondary students are enrolled in an extended school year program, and 35 sixth- to eighth-graders are enrolled in secondary enrichment programs.
On the elementary level, 84 students are enrolled in an extended school year program, and 103 are enrolled in STEAM enrichment for transitional kindergarten through fifth grade.
A total of 99 students are enrolled in a TK through eighth-grade day care program.
Larson-Everson also shared information about a two-day leadership program the district plans.
She said the TUSD Leadership Advance program is planned for late July.
“We bring our whole management team together for two days,” she said.
“We’ll be looking at some data and talking about our core values as a leadership team and … those areas we really need to focus on.”
A district-wide “welcome back” event will be held at Philip Marx Central Park in Tehachapi on the morning of Aug. 7, she added. The next regular school board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Aug. 8. And the first day of school for the new school year will be on Aug. 9.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.