Tehachapi’s new police chief, Richard Standridge, will report for duty on Monday, June 26.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, he was sworn in by City Clerk Tori Marsh and introduced to community members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tehachapi’s new police chief, Richard Standridge, will report for duty on Monday, June 26.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, he was sworn in by City Clerk Tori Marsh and introduced to community members.
Standridge is the third chief since the city reestablished a police department in 2007. He fills a position left vacant in February when Kent Kroeger retired. Kroeger had been chief since June 2014, when he replaced Jeff Kermode. Kermode was hired in November 2006 to lead the city’s effort to reestablish its own police department after many years of contracting with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
Acting Lt. Jason Dunham has been leading the department since Kroeger’s retirement.
Most recently, Standridge was police chief in Bishop. He said he performed a swearing-in ceremony for his replacement there on Monday morning.
A Navy veteran, Standridge began his law enforcement career with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and later transferred to the Porterville Police Department. He worked there as a police officer for eight years, a sergeant for eight years and a lieutenant for six years before joining the Bishop Police Department as chief in July 2021. He is married with three sons.
City Manager Greg Garrett said competition for the position was tough but that Standridge stood out.
“He was the number one choice, unanimously, of our panel,” Garrett said. “And we’re really excited to have you join our team and lead our force of amazing men and women.”
A contingent of officers from the Tehachapi Police Department was present at the meeting, along with friends and family members.
“I appreciate everybody coming,” Standridge said, addressing the TPD staff present. “I can't wait to meet you all individually, one-on-one. I appreciate the work you do.”
He noted that he did a lot of research prior to accepting the position.
“The work you do and the reputation you have is why I wanted this position,” he said. “What I need to do as your chief is to make sure you have the tools that you need to keep doing the great work that you do.”
He introduced some of the friends who traveled to Tehachapi for the event, including Chief Jake Castellow, Capt. Dominic Barteau and Officer Tim Silva of Porterville Police Department, Exeter Police Chief John Hall and Tony White, who is retired from Bakersfield Police Department.
His son Ethan Standrige pinned a TPD badge on his father’s uniform, and the chief’s wife, Dolly Standridge, joined him for photographs with Garrett, Mayor Michael Davies and members of the City Council.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.