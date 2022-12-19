Delbert Jones, a lifelong resident, was elected to represent Division 3 on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District with 63.8 percent of the vote on Nov. 8.
He took his oath of office at the beginning of the next regular meeting of that board on Dec. 14 — and resigned before the end of the meeting.
The public session of the meeting was wrapping up as President Robert Schultz asked for comments from board members.
Jones said that, with a heavy heart, he had decided he needed to resign from the board.
“I just don’t feel that I have the time to put in that I need to put into the job that is required here,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting the board had discussed having additional meetings to support efforts to let customers know how much imported water will be sold next year.
Jones said he was concerned that he would not have enough time to do a good job on the board.
Schultz told Jones he was disappointed to learn of his decision and had looked forward to working with him on the board.
Jones did not respond to an email asking him if he wanted to comment further.
Tom Neisler, general manager for the district, said Dec. 14 will be considered the effective date of notification of the vacancy. This establishes Feb. 12, 2023, as the end of a 60-day period by which the board must either appoint someone to the position or call for an election to fill the vacancy. If an election is called it would likely be after April 23.
Also running for the Division 3 seat vacated by James Pack (who did not run for reelection), was Nathanael Benton Harbison. He garnered 3,680 votes compared to 6,487 for Jones.
Public criticism
Jones, whose business interests include construction and selling water to solar and wind farms, has been involved with a project on property near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and East Tehachapi Boulevard. At the board’s Oct. 19 meeting, Neisler said the property is not within the water district. However, since then he has determined that the project in question is comprised of at least two parcels — one is within and the other is outside the district. However, neither parcel is included in the adjudicated Tehachapi Basin.
Jones was criticized by Sand Canyon residents Beverly Billingsley and April Biglay during the board’s October meeting. They said they are concerned that water extraction on that property will negatively impact Sand Canyon residents.
However, in response to comments Biglay made at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Chairman Zack Scrivner asked his staff to look into her concerns.
On Dec. 19, Laura Lynn Wyatt, field representative for Scrivner, said several county departments investigated Biglay’s complaints and found that Jones has not violated any county regulations.
Environmental Health, Code Compliance and the Building Department were consulted, Wyatt said.
“We took her concerns to heart and investigated each item she questioned but her concerns were just not validated,” she noted, adding that water usage is not under the county’s jurisdiction.
Biglay spoke again during the public comments period at the Dec. 14 meeting and said she hoped Jones would “put forth a better trust and steward of the water” on the board than she said he has done with the project in Sand Canyon.
“We’ll be watching,” she said.
The public comment session was at the beginning of the Dec. 14 meeting before Jones took his oath of office. He addressed Biglay’s comments with his own.
“They have been nothing but a thorn in my side,” Jones said of Billingsley and Biglay and said that their accusations about his project “have proved to be false” and added that Sand Canyon residents “have a problem with every single person who wants to do anything with the property.
“They’ve also been against the windmills. They’ve been against green energy. They’ve been against every single thing,” he said of residents of the area.
Other board members
Two other board members took their oaths of office at the Dec. 14 meeting — Robert Schultz representing Division 5, who was reelected and Joseph Sasia, representing Division 1.
Sasia was the only person to file for election to the seat vacated by Kathy Casill, who did not run for reelection. His grandfather, Ben Sasia, was one of the original five members of the district’s board and served as a director from 1965 to 1987.
Sasia said he believes it’s an honor for him to serve on the board, one of the seats his grandfather held. He also worked for the district for many years.
The board also elected officers at the meeting. Schultz was reelected to the presidency. Director Jonathan Hall was elected vice president. District staffers Cat Adams and LaMinda Madenwald were elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively.
In addition to Hall, Director Rick Zanutto has two years remaining on his term.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
