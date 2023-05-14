Wednesday, May 24, is the date for the next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive is also seeking donors for platelets and plasma to help burn victims and cancer patients.
The blood drive is a partnership with Houchin and Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, the Tehachapi Police Department, and the city of Tehachapi. The drive will be held at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.
“The collaboration between our organizations has helped the blood drives grow every two months,” said Key Budge, drive coordinator for the city. “We plan these blood drives two months apart, so the donors are eligible for the next scheduled drive.”
Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/3IbVhqO.
Houchin will be on hand with two buses and extra staff, and the church building will be open. Platelet and plasma donations are collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church. These types of donations take a little longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.