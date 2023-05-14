Briefs - blood drive graphic for May 17.jpg

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive has been set for May 24.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Wednesday, May 24, is the date for the next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive is also seeking donors for platelets and plasma to help burn victims and cancer patients.

The blood drive is a partnership with Houchin and Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, the Tehachapi Police Department, and the city of Tehachapi. The drive will be held at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.

Tags

Recommended for you