Months of negotiations were concluded Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and it took the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Healthcare District less than five minutes to pass a resolution ordering an election that will ask voters to approve a new 30-year agreement for Adventist Health System/West to lease and operate the district’s hospital and clinic facilities.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the resolution and related documents.
As proposed in March, the healthcare system plans to build an $8 million outpatient pavilion adjacent to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital on property owned by the healthcare district.
The faith-based nonprofit health system is about five years into a 30-year lease with the district to operate the hospital. As part of that deal, Adventist Health provided funds to complete construction and took over management of operations and maintenance.
Because the district still owns the hospital, Adventist Health is required to seek board approval prior to certain activities, such as building additional facilities.
And the new deal calls for the district to enter into a new 30-year lease and for Adventist Health to construct a new outpatient facility.
“This is an exciting next step forward for the future of healthcare in Tehachapi,” Site Administrator Edward Martin said in an interview Aug. 11. “Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is committed to bringing state-of-the-art technology and high-quality services to people in the Tehachapi area.”
He emphasized that there will be no cost to taxpayers to construct the new outpatient facility and also that it’s an important part of meeting the healthcare needs of area residents.
“The Outpatient Pavilion will provide primary care, specialty, behavioral health and dental services. It is essential to build the Outpatient Pavilion to meet the growing physician, community and space demands,” Martin said.
The ballot question is expected to be before voters in the Nov. 8 election. It will require a simple majority vote for passage.
The measure approved by directors reads: “In order to continue providing high quality, comprehensive medical and emergency healthcare services at the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District hospital, to ensure the building of a new outpatient pavilion at no cost to the taxpayer, and to ensure future hospital repairs and improvements are completed at no additional cost to taxpayers, shall the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District enter into a new 30-year Lease Agreement with the nonprofit organization operated by Adventist Health in accordance with” the resolution adopted by the district’s board of directors on Aug. 9.
The 10,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion will be built on about .75 acres of land next to the existing hospital. Martin said the exterior facade will be designed to complement the hospital building.
A representative of Adventist in March said the AHTV Foundation has already raised $2.2 million of that and Adventist Health Capital would provide the remaining $5,793,989.
This will be the second time that the district has asked voters to approve a deal with Adventist.
The healthcare system partnered with the district after it ran out of money to build the new hospital. In June 2016 voters in the district overwhelmingly approved Measure H, authorizing a lease with Adventist Health. More than 89 percent of voters were in favor of the proposal.
The hospital opened in November 2018.
According to a spokesperson for Adventist Health, the organization has invested $47.6 million in the hospital, of which $37.5 million was spent to complete the facility.
The district said an independent appraisal of its assets determined the annual fair market rental value of the hospital and related space used by Adventist Health to be $1.75 million. Providing the funding for the new outpatient center, continued maintenance of the facilities and previous reimbursements made by Adventist to the district is considered “adequate consideration” for use of the assets — in other words, instead of paying rent.
The hospital property, including facilities constructed by Adventist, would remain the property of the district.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
