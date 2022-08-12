Health care hospital - Edward Martin.jpg

Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, points to the location of a planned $8 million outpatient pavilion.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Months of negotiations were concluded Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and it took the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Healthcare District less than five minutes to pass a resolution ordering an election that will ask voters to approve a new 30-year agreement for Adventist Health System/West to lease and operate the district’s hospital and clinic facilities.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the resolution and related documents.