Some Golden Hills residents were awakened by a loud crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 as seven cars from a westbound BNSF freight train were derailed.
Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, said Jan. 14 that eight empty rail cars derailed at about 2:20 a.m.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries or hazardous materials compromised,” Kent said, noting that the incident remains under investigation.
The accident took place at an area called Cable Crossing west of the city of Tehachapi and east of the Tehachapi Loop.
The tracks are owned by Union Pacific but BNSF has trackage rights and a majority of trains going over the Tehachapi Loop are operated by BNSF.
At about 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, Union Pacific spokesperson Mike Jaixen said his company’s crews were working to complete repair work on the tracks.
"One track reopened overnight, while the other track should reopen later today," Jaixen said.
Maureen and Phil Cornyn live on Lookout Place in Golden Hills. Although Maureen Cornyn said she didn’t hear the accident, her husband and many neighbors did.
“Our backyard overlooks the train tracks, the mountains and Highway 58,” she said. “I am always out taking pictures of the trains and the wildlife. The engines were right below our house, but the actual derailment was just around the corner near the Cable Crossover.”
In a Facebook post, another area resident said she heard a crash and then a long blast of a train horn.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.