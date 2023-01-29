For the first time ever, the Tehachapi’s Finest Awards program has a category for Nonprofit of the Year and the winner is the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club.
Club President Corey Costelloe said it is an honor for the club because Tehachapi has so many great nonprofits.
“To single us out was a tad surprising,” he said, “but not in terms of the work the organization has accomplished over the past few years. Our board and members have done a lot of work.”
The club was incorporated in 1985 to assist athletic teams at Tehachapi High School in a variety of ways and help meet the needs of teams that aren’t met by Tehachapi Unified School District.
Costelloe, who was a student athlete in his days at THS, acknowledged that a Warrior booster club was around even before that. The booster club helped raise money to pay for team buses and supported teams in other ways.
Once the club was incorporated, some additional fundraising took place — such as painting an area of the concrete bleachers at the football stadium green and charging a premium price for those “green seats” during football games. But over the years interest had lagged and by 2018 the club was struggling financially, he said.
Individual coaches and even students were doing their best to help teams but there was a lot of confusion about sponsorships within the business community and some teams weren’t getting any help, Costelloe noted.
Bringing his experience with collegiate sports to help the club, he implemented a corporate sponsorship program in 2019. That program was established to allow coaches to spend less time fundraising and more time coaching. It has raised more than $100,000 since its inception in 2019, including $36,000 generated from sponsors in 2022.
In addition to sponsorships, membership sales generated $10,500 in the past year. Green Seat sales for the football program raised about $3,600, nearly selling out two sections at Coy Burnett Stadium. Just during the football season, the snack bar made a profit of more than $6,000 and all funds go directly back to THS teams.
Old-fashioned work days, where volunteers show up to make repairs or improvements on facilities are also part of the club’s efforts.
“We try to leverage the skills trades of supporters,” Costelloe said. “It goes a long way toward bridging some funding gaps.”
He noted, too, that the club continues to push the school district for facilities improvement.
Late last year he and Michael Davies, who was mayor pro tem at the time but is now the mayor of the city of Tehachapi, were among speakers at school board meetings, pushing for the school district to give more attention to the need for a new stadium and maintenance of school sports facilities.
That push, with leadership from Trustee Tyler Napier, appears to have resulted in formation of a Facilities Advisory Committee by the district. Napier noted, however, that all facilities — not just sports facilities — need attention and the FAC will address those needs.
Although no specific seat on the committee was designated for the boosters, the FAC will have three community seats in addition to representatives from each school. And you can bet that Costelloe and the booster club will remain involved.
Across the board, the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club has been upping the game at THS.
In addition to specific expenditures on behalf of teams, the club sponsors an Athlete of the Month program, purchase of championship patches, the cost of playoff meals and expenses, scholarships and community service.
Part of the club’s fundraising efforts are centered around community events, especially in the summer. The football program sells tickets and operates the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast every July 4 as part of the All-American 4th of July Festival at Central Park. And football players will operate the snack bar at the Movies in the Park sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District this summer.
Teams are also actively involved in other events including the Tehachapi Apple Festival and rodeo during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Team members provide cleanup and sanitation services to the event organizers in exchange for funds donated to sports programs through the booster club.
In addition to all of this activity and thousands of dollars invested in THS sports, Costelloe said the club helps provide unity.
“The biggest thing we try to do is to unify the community,” he said. “It may be hard for us to agree on a lot, but the Tehachapi Warriors are our team. We’re one of the few organizations that can unify the community and help develop the next generation of leaders — that’s the foundation of what we’re trying to do."
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
