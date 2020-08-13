According to the Kern County Auditor-Controller, this year ballots will be mailed to all registered voters. Poll sites will also be available for voters who choose to vote in person.
According to an Aug. 12 news release, some things voters can do now to prepare for the election include:
• If you are eligible to vote, but are not yet registered, you can register online at registertovote.ca.gov or you can call the Elections office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE to request a registration form.
• You can check your registration status to make sure the information is up to date by going to voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
• To update your signature on file with the election office, go to KernVote.com/VotebyMail/Forms.
• If you would like to volunteer to be a poll worker on Election Day, go toKernVote.com or pollworker.sos.ca.gov.
• For more information on the vote by mail process, visit KernVote.com to view a video on vote by mail.
• For additional information on preparing for the November election, visit vote.ca.gov.
